Laramie County Deputy Injured in Deadly Shootout Released From Hospital

The Laramie County Sheriff's deputy who was injured in last night's fatal shootout in Saddle Ridge has been released from the hospital.

The sheriff's office says deputies were serving a warrant in the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road when "shots were exchanged" and the deputy, whose name is being withheld at this time, was shot.

"One male suspect was pronounced dead at the scene," the agency said in a Facebook post late Tuesday afternoon. "No other persons were injured during the event."

 

As is the case with all officer-involved shootings, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

