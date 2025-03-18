(VIDEO) Casper City Council to consider improvements to Sage Park playground, Marion Kreiner Pool

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council will consider several agenda items at its Tuesday meeting, including infrastructure upgrades to Marion Kreiner Pool and a playground damaged in a 2024 fire.

Much of Sage Park’s playground equipment was destroyed in a 2024 fire that law enforcement officials deemed arson. The city will weigh replacing the destroyed equipment as well as other improvements like adding a new welcome sign and more.

The council will also vote on several improvements to Marion Kreiner Pool, the purchase of new city trash cans, equipment for the wastewater treatment facility and more.

The council meeting can be streamed on YouTube below:

Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo; livestock exhibits Gallery Credit: Tom Morton, Townsquare Media