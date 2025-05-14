Vendor and Food Truck Application Now Open for Caspar Collins Heritage Festival

Fort Caspar Museum is seeking craft and food vendors to participate in the 2025 Caspar Collins Heritage Festival. The festival will be held on Saturday, July 19th from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

“The Casper Collins Heritage Festival is an annual tradition to celebrate the history of our city. The festival has something for everyone,” said Fort Caspar Manager Rick Young.

Space for 10’ x 10’ booths as well as parking space for food trucks is available for $30. Nonprofit organizations are invited to set up booths free of charge. The vendor application deadline is July 17, 2025.

Application forms may be downloaded at fortcasparwyoming.com or interested vendors and groups are welcome to call the Museum at 307-235-8462, come by in person, or send an email to ftcaspar@casperwy.gov.

Caspar Collins Heritage Festival will be held rain or shine on the grounds of Fort Caspar Museum.

Admission is FREE, and all are welcome. Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming.

💚 City of Casper Spring Cleanup 🌍💖 Every year the Platte River Trails Trust hosts a Spring Cleanup to help keep the community vibrant and beautiful.