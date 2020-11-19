Vehicle Pursuit of 140 Miles Ends Near Douglas, WY

The Wyoming Highway Patrol announced that pursuit had taken Thursday morning, November 19, which covered 140 miles.

The pursuit began when officers with the Gillette Police Department received a call of a subject impersonating a peace officer at a local gas station. Officers with the Gillette Police Department located the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the subject fled. The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) was requested to assist the Gillette Police Department with the pursuit on Highway 50.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers joined the chase near Savageton, Wyoming, with the pursuit continuing south on Highway 50 with speeds exceeding one hundred miles per hour. The chase then went eastbound on Highway 387 towards Wright, Wyoming. At the intersection of Highway 387 and Wyoming 59, the driver drove south towards Douglas, Wyoming.

Information was given to the Converse County Sheriff’s Office of the approaching vehicle pursuit. Converse County Sheriff’s Deputies and spike strips were successfully deployed around milepost six on Wyoming 59 by the WHP. The driver stopped the vehicle for a short time but would not exit the car. The driver then started to drive south for a second time.

In the interest of public safety, a WHP trooper attempted a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) maneuver to end the pursuit, which forced the driver into a ditch before the driver tried to drive around law enforcement again to escape. WHP trooper drove into the suspect vehicle in the interest of public safety, causing it to overturn.

The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old Lomita, California resident Jonathan David Suckow, was not injured and was taken into custody without further incident.

Suckow was charged with fleeing to elude, reckless driving, speed, and other traffic-related offenses. Suckow could also be facing additional charges in Gillette.

Agencies involved in the pursuit were Campbell County Sheriff’s Department, Gillette Police Department, Converse County Sheriff’s Department, and Douglas Police Department.