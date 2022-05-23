92-Year-Old Record Falls in Cheyenne Amid Freezing Cold

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, this weekend was one for the record books, with many cities in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle setting record low temperatures.

Rawlins, Torrington, Douglas, Sidney, and Alliance all set daily record lows Saturday, while Cheyenne and Laramie both came up one degree short of tying their records.

Had the temperature in Cheyenne gotten down to 22 degrees or lower Saturday, it would have broken a 140-year-old record!

Sunday was also a record-setting day.

The mercury plummeted to a chilly 19 degrees in Alliance, the coldest temperature for Nebraska, shattering the previous record low for May 22 of 28 degrees set all the way back in 1910.

Laramie, which bottomed out at 24 degrees, broke its 5-year-old record by two degrees, and Cheyenne, which bottomed out at 26 degrees, broke its 92-year-old record by three degrees.

Rawlins, Chadron, Sidney, and Alliance also set record daily lows, and Scottsbluff came within one degree of tying its 107-year-old record.

