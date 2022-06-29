Wyoming Man Dead After Crashing Into Canal

A Wyoming man is dead after crashing his car into a canal near Douglas late Sunday night.

The crash happened around 11:05 p.m. near milepost 6 on Wyoming 91.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 23-year-old Germo Marquez was headed north when he lost control of his Pontiac Vibe and crashed into a canal that crossed under the highway.

According to a crash summary, the Vibe tripped and rolled onto the driver's side in the canal before coming to rest, and was halfway submerged in the water.

Marquez was not wearing his seat belt and died from his injuries.

The patrol says it was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash. It did not specify what factor(s) may have contributed to the crash.