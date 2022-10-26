Some Wyoming Cops Warn of New Candy-Colored Drug Targeting Kids

The Douglas Police Department and the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police [WASKOP] are warning about a version of the synthetic opioid fentanyl that looks like candy.

But a spokeswoman for the Cheyenne Police Department says the threat of the fentanyl actually turning up in Halloween candy is probably pretty low, in part because drug dealers don't make money by giving away free fentanyl.

CPD spokeswoman Alex Farkas gave Townsquare Media the following statement on Wednesday:

''Fentanyl abuse is certainly a concern for law enforcement across the country and unfortunately, we do see that trend here at home. However, the probability of finding fentanyl in Halloween candy is low. The goal of a drug dealer is to maximize profit, and there is no profit in giving it away for free.

Of course, we always encourage parents to inspect Halloween candy for any signs of tampering. If something looks suspicious, citizens should notify law enforcement.

But the Douglas Police Department Post struck a different tone:

''DPD , along with other agencies, wants you to be aware of a dangerous new substance that is showing up around Wyoming and several other parts of the country. This is ESPECIALLY important with Halloween on the horizon!!!!

"Rainbow fentanyl" is a new trend regarding an extremely dangerous drug. The pills are stamped "M30" and come in a variety of bright colors. They are a deliberate effort by Mexican drug cartels to drive addiction among kids and young adults."

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration has also warned of the dangers of "rainbow fentanyl." Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more powerful than morphine.

The DEA says the pills are stamped ''M 30" and come in a variety of bright colors resembling candy:

DEA.gov DEA.gov loading...

According to the Douglas Police post, the blue rainbow fentanyl has been found in packaging for regular candy.

Anyone who finds candy that may be fentanyl is being urged to contact their local law enforcement agency.