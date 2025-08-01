That Was a Close Call! Vees Fire Threatens Ranch Structures

The recent Vees Fire came in close proximity to private residences including structures on the North Fork Ranch.

The Worland Fire Protection District wrote a quick shout-out to the North Fork Ranch for its prevention tactics.

"As wildfire season is underway, it’s always a good idea to reassess your home against the risk of wildfire incidents. Taking the time to prepare now is the best defense for an incident later" wrote the agency.

A few key items to keep in mind:

• Clear leaves and other debris from gutters, eaves, porches and decks. This prevents embers from igniting your home.

• Remove tree limbs or shrub branches that may overhang within 10 feet of your house, roof or chimney (these are called ladder fuels).

• Keep flammable objects (lawn mowers, oil or gas cans, propane tanks and wood piles) at least 30 feet away from home. Move flammables, such as lawn furniture and toys, during wildfire activity.

• Contact your local planning/zoning office to find out if your home is in a high wildfire risk area, and if there are specific local or county ordinances you should follow.

At last update on Thursday the Vees Fire was over 5,000 acres and 40% contained. The lightning caused wildfire is located about 13 miles south of Ten Sleep and about 45 miles from Worland. It was first reported on July 26. There are currently 150 personnel working to suppress the fire.

