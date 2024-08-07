Casper to see cooler temps, afternoon thunderstorms remainder of week

CASPER, Wyo. – Cooler and at times unsettled weather conditions are in store for the remainder of this week in the Casper area.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wednesday should see a high around 84 degrees and breezy afternoon conditions before possible showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Thursday’s high will only peak to around 70 degrees, with chances of showers and thunderstorms at times and continuing overnight. The low will dip to 52 degrees.

Friday will see a high of 77 degrees and possible afternoon showers or thunderstorms.

Saturday will be warmer with a high around 80 degrees and thunderstorms likely after noon and overnight.

Chances of thunderstorms and showers continue on Sunday and Monday, with highs in the mid-80s likely.