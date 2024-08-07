Make-A-Wish Wyoming Sends 8-Year-Old Glenrock Girl on Hawaiian Getaway

At just three weeks old, an eight-year-old Glenrock girl named Clover was diagnosed with a respiratory condition that continues to shape her childhood to this day. From a three-week old baby to the eight-year-old she is now, Clover has fought through a weakened immune system, procedures and hospital stays, and other medical obstacles. However, today Clover is doing well, thanks to a strict diet, medications, and excellent medical care that keeps her healthy.

“Clover is feisty, and she is a fighter. She has to be tough because she will have this condition her entire life. Even at her young age, she has the mentality where she knows she needs to take her medications and follow her regimens morning and night to stay healthy. Clover has always been a princess, but the kind where she is a tough, fighter princess,” says Clover’s mom, Hannah.

Described as a true Wyoming princess, Clover's strong personality has been a source of strength. When it came to choosing a wish from Make-A-Wish Wyoming, the obvious choice was Disney World, where Clover could meet all the Disney princesses. However, Clover also suffers from terrible motion sickness which makes enjoying rides at theme parks impossible. It was then that her adventurous spirit took over and inspired her wish. What better way to live like a princess for a week than to go to Hawaii and have an adventure like Moana!

Accompanied by her mom, dad, and two siblings, Clover traveled to the big island of Hawaii for her wish. Once on island time, she and her family enjoyed several activities like exploring the ocean, swimming with dolphins (which she said made her feel like Princess Ariel) and trying new foods to satisfy Clover’s foodie pallet. While in Kona, Clover and her family visited Rainbow Falls, the same place where the story of Maui from Moana originated. While exploring the rainy side of the island, they also visited a zoo where they enjoyed watching birds, monkeys, and tigers.

Of course, any Hawaiian trip isn’t complete without a luau. When the luau dancers began pulling people from the audience to go up and join in, Clover went up there and danced her heart out. This quickly became the highlight of her trip!

“This wish just provided our family amazing bonding time. For lack of better words, it proved that even though life has given us a lot of challenges that there is still some amazing things that can happen and to always stay positive,” says Hannah.

One wish can change a child's life forever. Referrals can be made here.

Enchanting Wyoming Castle is a Fairytale Come True Have you ever wanted to own your own castle? Well, you don't even need to leave Wyoming to make that fairytale come true.