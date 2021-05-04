UW Women’s Team Wins Colorado State Rodeo [VIDEO]

They wore brown & gold and won first through fifth place tying goats along with five of the top six spots in breakaway roping. The UW women’s rodeo team finished spring bringing in the month of May like a lioness at Skyline Stampede hosted by Colorado State University. Staged at the home of the Greeley Stampede the last Central Rocky Mountain Region event before college nationals next month in Casper proved University of Wyoming girls belong at the top of the standings. Taylour Latham finished #1 in the goat tying (14.9 on two, 165 points) over the weekend while Cassidy March was best at breakaway (5.7 on two, 170 points). The Cowgirls won 8 of 10 rodeos this season in the Central Rocky Mountain region and thanks to a 1st place finish in the regional standings, UW will qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper as a team. The CNFR will be held June 13-19 at the Ford Center.

