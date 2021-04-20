UW Women’s Team Dominates Casper Rodeo

University of Wyoming women rodeo student-athletes held their ground as the #1 team in the Central Rocky Mountain Region winning two of three ladies’ events at Casper College’s spring rodeo over the weekend. Goat tying was a double victory with Taylour Latham and Makenna Balkenbush splitting first place. Faith Hoffman fought it out with Chadron State’s Quincy Segelke to earn first-place honors breakaway roping. Hoffman, from Kiowa, Colorado really shined in Casper taking first in the breakaway roping with a 5 and 4 and she is currently 1st in the Central Rocky Mountain region in the goat tying, 2nd in the all-around, and 3rd in the breakaway roping. McKenna Balkenbush is a Sheridan native and is 7th in the regional standings in the goat tying and 13th in the breakaway. Taylour Latham from Roosevelt, Utah is currently 3rd in the goat tying while teammate Karson Bradley from Big Piney and Brandy Schaak from Hyannis, Nebraska lead the Central Rocky Mountain region in the barrel racing and the breakaway roping respectively. The Cowgirls from Laramie certainly had a productive weekend.

Get our free mobile app