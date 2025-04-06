UW trustees agree to permit guns on campus in wake of new state law

LARAMIE, Wyo. — In the wake of the Wyoming State Legislature passing the Repeal Gun Free Zones and Preemption Amendments Act in this past legislative session, the University of Wyoming’s Board of Trustees has officially agreed to allow concealed carry on the Laramie campus.

The decision, although unanimous, came with some hesitation upon its passing at the board’s most recent meeting Thursday, April 3. The last time the issue came up back in November, the board voted 6–5 to keep gun policy on campus the way it was. Both members of the board and UW President Ed Seidel admitted, though, that pending legislation would likely make the decision for them later.

“In that event, be assured that the administration will continue to work in the best interests of the university, with the safety of campus as our top priority,” Seidel had said in a campus-wide statement in November.

And so the decision was made. HB0172, which repeals all gun-free zones around the state and criminalizes any attempts to prohibit someone from practicing their right to carry firearms, was made into law without Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s signature Feb. 27.

While the opinions of the board may not have changed much in the few months between votes, the legality of a “nay” vote did. Voting against the new policy may have been a criminal act.

Other places where the carrying of a concealed weapon is now permitted include parts of airports where concealed carry is not prohibited by federal law, any governmental meeting and any public school’s grounds.

