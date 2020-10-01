UW Men’s Rodeo Team Wins Rustler Round-Up in Riverton [VIDEO]

The UW men's rodeo team has piled up 2,390 points in three sessions with the final fall contest scheduled this weekend in Lamar, CO. The Pokes represent the #1 men's outfit in the college ranks nationally. Cowboy Donny Proffit won the bareback riding last weekend at the Rustler Roundup in Riverton. He is #3 in the national standings and is a former 4-time state champion wrestler in high school at Kemmerer. Garrett Uptain won first in the bronc riding at Riverton and is now #3 in the Central Rocky Mountain Region. Uptain and Proffit also ride bulls for the University of Wyoming. UW roper Jase Staudt bumped up to a team roping tie for first in the region following last weekend's win in Riverton paired with Gillette's JC Flake.

