UW guard Mellema named Conference Defensive Player of the Year

LARAMIE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming senior Emily Mellema established herself as an elite and versatile perimeter defender this season, and was rewarded for her dominant play with Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Mellema established herself as the anchor of a defensive-minded squad that allowed just 58 points per game on 39% shooting. Individually, her 2.2 steals per game led the conference, while her 12 blocks ranks among the best totals for backcourt players.

She is the fourth Cowgirl to be named conference DPOY, along with Brenda Pickup, Hanna Zavecz and Bailee Cotton. She is also just the fifth Cowgirl to make multiple All-Defense teams.

Mellema joins teammate Allyson Fertig in receiving an end-of-year accolade, as Fertig was named the MW Player of the Year.

“That’s a senior right there that understands the moment and [goes], ‘My team needs me, and I need to make a play,’” head coach Heather Ezell previously said of Mellema.

