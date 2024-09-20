UW Extension to offer geodesic dome school in Chugwater

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those interested in learning how to build a geodesic-dome greenhouse, the University of Wyoming Extension will offer a free four-day class in Chugwater starting Oct. 7.

Geodesic domes are a great option for Wyoming residents looking to extend the growing season and shelter their crops from snow, hail and wind, according to UW Extension specialist Jeff Edwards, who leads dome construction schools across the state. These hands-on events are designed for individuals who would like to build their own dome from scratch — or who just want to learn something new.

UW Extension geodome schools cover each step of the construction process, from raw materials to a completed 22-foot structure outfitted with raised beds and an irrigation system.

“You will learn all aspects of building a dome, including the safe use of tools, jigs, and the fabrication of parts and pieces,” Edwards said in a news release.

The upcoming geodome school will be held at the Chugwater Community Garden, located at 404 Happy Hollow Road outside Chugwater. For those unfamiliar with the area, it is recommended to navigate to Happy Hollow Road and turn south before using GPS software for directions to the site.

Construction will take place at the following times:

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9

On Thursday, Oct. 10, participants will meet at 8 a.m. and disperse once the build is complete, likely before 5 p.m.

The first two days of the school will focus on preparation, staining and initial assembly of dome components; day three will cover dome assembly, raised bed construction and installation of the irrigation system. On the last day, participants will skin the dome and construct additional raised beds around the dome’s outside perimeter. Plans are subject to change depending on the weather.

Participants are asked to wear close-toed shoes and clothing that can get dirty, and are expected to bring their own work gloves.

Funding for the Chugwater geodome school was provided by a USDA specialty crop grant through the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. To register for the event, contact Susie Graves at susiekpratt@gmail.com.

For more information on geodome construction, contact Edwards at jedward4@uwyo.edu or 307-837-2956.