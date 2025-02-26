UW Extension to host annual Harvest Wyoming Conference in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those interested in home gardening and small-scale food production, the University of Wyoming Extension will host a one-day conference in Cheyenne on Saturday, March 8.

The event is part of UW Extension’s Harvest Wyoming initiative, which provides practical resources for Wyoming residents interested in growing their own food.

“If people want to be involved with local foods to any extent, this is a great place to start,” said Hannah Mills, Laramie County horticulture program coordinator. “We’ll cover in-depth topics as well as the basics, so both sides of the spectrum can learn.”

The conference will take place in the Clay Pathfinder Building on the Laramie County Community College campus, 1400 E. College Drive. Registration begins at 7:50 a.m., followed by opening remarks at 8:30 a.m. Workshops start at 9 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m.

Conference sessions will address season extension, irrigation management, edible landscaping, vertical growing, pest management, market growing, deep winter greenhouses, intercropping, growing berries and small fruits, gardening for insects, risk management and more.

Sessions are organized into four concurrent tracks; participants can attend any workshops of their choice. Recordings of all sessions will be made available to registered participants after the event.

At noon, keynote speaker Whitney Cranshaw of Colorado State University will share the results of a two-year demonstration garden study of more than 250 plants from around the world, with a focus on unusual vegetables and herbs.

To view a full schedule of events and to register, visit bit.ly/harvestwyoming2025. Registration costs $30 and closes Tuesday, March 4. Lunch is included in the registration fee.

Conference attendees are also encouraged to visit vendor booths throughout the day. Vendors include a variety of nonprofits and organizations involved in local food production, such as Eat Wyoming, Laramie County Conservation District, Rooted in Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Agriculture and UW’s GrowinG Internship Program.

Harvest Wyoming is supported by the Wyoming Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Program. Event partners include the Barnyards & Backyards team, Cheyenne Botanic Gardens and Laramie County Community College.

