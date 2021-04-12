UW Board of Trustees Meeting Wednesday

The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will be holding their regular teleconference meeting on Wednesday, April 14.

The meeting will begin with an executive session at 8 am with the public session beginning around 8:30 am.

This will be livestreamed via UW’s WyoCast system and YouTube.

The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, will be available here.

