UW awards top scholarship to 100 Wyoming students

LARAMIE, Wyo. — One hundred outstanding high school seniors from across Wyoming were recently selected to receive the 2025 Trustees’ Scholars Award, the University of Wyoming’s top academic scholarship.

The premier award for Wyoming resident high school seniors provides a four-year scholarship for an undergraduate degree (or up to eight consecutive semesters), including tuition for up to 18 hours per semester; mandatory fees; and university standard double room and board, providing the student lives in university housing and has a meal plan.

Students from 29 high schools were chosen, along with two home-schooled students.

Recipients are evaluated on their academic excellence, measured by their high school grade-point average, ACT/SAT scores and curriculum rigor. Individual interviews were held as well. For this year’s award winners, the average GPA is 3.97, and the average ACT score is 32.

Of the 970 Wyoming high school seniors who applied to UW by Dec. 1, 362 students were considered for the award; 141 were invited to campus for interviews; and 100 were ultimately selected.

To retain the scholarship all four years at UW, students must maintain full-time continuous enrollment — at least 12 semester hours — during the fall and spring semesters each year and maintain a 3.25 cumulative GPA.

Recipients of the 2025 scholarship, listed by high school, are:

Big Horn High School: Noah Smith, Daniel Walker, Lindsey Walker

Buffalo High School: Claire Hicks

Burns High School: Xavier Wilson

Campbell County High School: Janvir Shaw

Janvir Shaw Cheyenne Central High School: Scarlett Bullock, Charlie Coles, Matthew Klaassen, Madisen Laird, Ryan McNees, Caden Milles, Logan Moore, Aaniya Patel, Kempton Perriton, Genevieve Scheer, Thomas Smedley, Jacob Vann, Abby Vroman

Cheyenne East High School: Thomas Audley, David Haberkorn, Rosie Zubrod

Cheyenne South High School: Keely Henderson

Keely Henderson Cody High School: Myles Bailey, Bliss Bonner, Noelle Graham, Randall Nielson, Rainey Powell, Amali Wijesena, Rachel Williams

Douglas High School: Anna Steinle

Evanston High School: Draiman Nebeker

Green River High School: Mark Hildenbrand

Home school: Carson Deeds, TJ Hancock

Jackson Hole High School: Li Dunbar, Sayre Jorgenson, Zoe Self

Li Dunbar, Sayre Jorgenson, Zoe Self Kelly Walsh High School: Tioga Bennett, Johanna Goodrich, Kaiya Hurless, Kayden Laird, Hayden Mayfield, Sarah Norcross, Christopher Pike, Ashlinn Stoneking

Kemmerer High School: Cambree Dearden

Cambree Dearden Lander Valley High School: Anne Butler, Emma Jones, Colin McWilliams, Finn Richards

Laramie High School: Henry Andersen, Claire Bunning, Elijah Coulter, Fisher Frude, Morgan Gelwicks, Paulo Mellizo, Selma Piri

Lovell High School: Davin Crosby

Davin Crosby Natrona County High School: Gavin Bright, Payton Brown, Kalel Brubaker, Cheyenne Crouch, Delaney Hartl, Calvin Kost, Jameson Munari, Rogan Potter, Joshua Schrader

Powell High School: Alan Crawford, Dexter Opps, Dallin Waite

Riverton High School: Ayana Mejorado

Saratoga High School: Allyster Ingraham, Aspen Sewell

Allyster Ingraham, Aspen Sewell Sheridan High School: Eva Anderson, Zander Cleland, Katie Feck, Hailey Harding, Erin Hoffmann, Delenn Layher, Makena Mowry, Alexia Oss, Garrett Otto, Henry Phillips, Addie Shaw, Skyler Shields

Southeast Goshen High School: Anna Hartman

Star Valley High School: Damien Burgess

Damien Burgess Thunder Basin High School: Kai Bjordahl, Jaden Mahoney, Ian Schofield, Alina Wagner

Tongue River High School: Maren Keller, Kayla Logan

Torrington High School: Mac Hibben

Upton High School: James Locke

James Locke Worland High School: Lucas Hamer, Nate Johnson, Ethan Miller, Audra Neighbors

