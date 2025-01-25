UW athletes to instruct youth at WYO Sports Ranch Festival March 1–2

CASPER, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Athletics Department will feature a series of UW student athletes speaking and instructing at the WYO Sports Ranch Festival on March 1–2 at the brand-new complex in Casper.

Athletes from UW football, men’s and women’s basketball, soccer and volleyball will participate in the event. According to UW Athletics, they will help instruct Casper youth and will be available for autographs and interaction.

The first day of the event, March 1, will feature student athletes from the university’s football and volleyball teams. Both basketball teams and the school’s soccer team will be present March 2. According to a UW press release, more information on dates and times will be published as it becomes available. Keep track of UW Athletics here.

It is not yet clear which athletes from each respective sport will attend.

Registration to attend the event is not currently open, but more information can be found at the facility’s website. There is also a calendar page on the website with information about other events hosted at the facility.

The WYO Sports Ranch describes the festival as a multi-sport camp for youths interested in athletics to “elevate their game.”

“Participants will sharpen their skills with top-notch coaching, competitions and a variety of sports including soccer, basketball, football and volleyball,” the WYO Sports Ranch website states.

