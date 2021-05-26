UW Approves Designs for New Residence Halls

The University of Wyoming's Board of Trustees took a step forward to enact a plan to create new student housing.

Trustees last week approved the interior and exterior designs of two new residence halls and a dining facility, which will be located west of 15th Street, near McWhinnie Hall and Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center.

The five-level residence halls will house a total of 900 students.

Additionally, the board approved the exterior design of a three-level parking facility at the site of the current Ivinson parking lot at the southwest edge of campus. This facility will provide spaces for 375 vehicles when completed.

The total cost of these buildings and other related work is estimated at about $250 million. The Wyoming Legislature has authorized the university to issue bonds to finance construction, and the Board of Trustees is scheduled to consider bond issuance at its next meeting in June.

In preparation for the new residence hall construction, Wyoming Hall was demolished earlier this year, and utility relocation is currently taking place.

Construction of the parking facility is scheduled to begin this fall, and construction of the residence halls and dining facility is expected to begin in 12 to 15 months and will take about two years to complete.