Utility drop box relocated to City Hall parking lot entrance

The City of Casper has relocated its utility bill drop-off location nearby to the City Hall parking lot entrance along West A Street, between North David and North Ash Street.

“The move is just a few yards from the previous location attached to the building, so customers shouldn’t have any trouble spotting them,” Accounts Receivable Supervisor Brandy Coyle said. Drop boxes are now in the parking lot entrance, next to the blue Post Office box and across from the large, stone City of Casper sign.

In addition to utility bill drop-off, Municipal Court and Rocky Mountain Power drop-offs have also been relocated to this convenient new location. The move was facilitated by upcoming renovations to City Hall. All drop boxes will remain accessible throughout the remodel, despite any fencing or other significant construction that may be taking place.

Coyle assures the public that the relocation will not result in any changes to customer service. “Our customers have been patient through this transition, and we appreciate your understanding,” she said.

For any inquiries or assistance, customers can call customer service at (307) 235-8400.

