Utility Credit Card Payment System Temporarily Out of Order

UPDATE: The system has been restored.

The City of Casper’s credit and debit card payment service is currently experiencing technical issues and is temporarily unavailable for online, phone, or in-person credit card payments. Payments via cash or autopayment from a bank account are unaffected.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, and we’re working closely with our payment vendor to address the problem as quickly as possible,” accounts receivable supervisor Brandy Coyle said. At this time, the City does not have an estimated timeframe for when the service will be fully restored

During this outage, utility customers can pay with cash or check in-person or over the phone. Payment due dates remain the same for all customers. If you are signed up for autopay with a credit card, your card will be charged after the system is restored. Payments received 30 days after the due date will be charged a $20 late fee.

If you have questions about your bill, please call customer service at (307)235-8400 option 2.

Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo; livestock exhibits Gallery Credit: Tom Morton, Townsquare Media