Charlie Kirk Shot During Speech At Utah Valley University

UPDATE: Charlie Kirk has died after being shot while addressing a crowd of students at Utah Valley university earlier today.

---

Several videos have surfaced showing an event in Orem held at Utah Valley University north of Provo on Wednesday.

Both the Associated Press and BBC have authenticated the videos' authenticity.

In the videos the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, was seen holding a microphone speaking to a large crowd when a large "bang" is heard.

Kirk reached for his neck with his right hand. The crowd scattered.

Stunned spectators can be heard screaming. "Oh my God!" one person can be heard saying and "Go! Run, run run!"

A spokesperson for Turning Point USA confirmed that Kirk was shot. "He is in the hospital, and we are praying for him at this time."

Charlie Kirk is one of the biggest conservative influencers in the US today.

President Donald Trump and a host of Republican elected officials offered prayers for Kirk on social media.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The right-wing activist spoke at the University of Wyoming campus in April before an audience of hundreds in a full auditorium.

Kirk opened his speech with prayer and threw dozens of MAGA hats to the crowd.

👀 At This Magnificent Saratoga County Church For Sale Take a look at this magnificent church for sale in Saratoga County. This church sits in the heart of Mechanicville on Park Avenue. It can be used as a house of worship or for something else. You can convert it into a home, or a venue, or keep it as a church. It seats two hundred and features a pipe organ. Check out the beautiful, original stained glass throughout the building. This church is for sale for $225,000. Gallery Credit: Loopnet.com