Utah Cowboy Rides Mustangs Across America, Makes a Stop in Casper

A cowboy from Heber City, Utah rode through Central Wyoming yesterday on his way home from a long, long journey. He was glad to have stayed in Casper thanks to a friendly family who was glad to put him up for the night.

When K2 Radio News reached out to Jake Harvath, he took the call and answered our questions on horseback.

Harvath left home on September 25, 2023 with the goal of riding mustangs all the way to New Jersey and back. Now, he's about three and a half weeks away from completing that goal.

I’ve learned that people are good just about everywhere you go. It’s given me a cool perspective on Americans all over the country, people I’ve relied on" notes the cowboy. "I already knew I was resilient, but now I have a whole new awareness that gives me confidence for anything else I might face in the rest of my life."

Harvath has ridden through blistering heat, extreme cold, rainstorms, hailstorms, and even a tornado in Tennessee.

He keeps his mind occupied with music -- mostly country -- podcasts, and phone calls.

"Riding horses isn't always a hands-on activity" he lets us know, but concedes that it definitely takes a certain personality to do what he's doing. Except for his four-legged friends, it's just him.

He's traveling with two mustangs: Denver, a 7-year-old he trained himself, and a 14-year-old rescue named Eddy. "Remarkable. It's been just remarkable what they've learned."

When Harvath set out on his journey he knew he wanted to do it with mustangs. Correction -- he knew he would need to do it with mustangs. One of his aims is showing people what wild horses can do. They eat hay when they can but often survive on what's available. They're hearty and are known for having harder hooves than most domestic horses.

Harvath and his horses have stayed with a number of people, often generous strangers willing to keep two horses overnight. They reach out to invite the cowboy over social media and by word-of-mouth. Sometimes he sleeps under the stars with the horses staked to the ground depending on where they find themselves at the end of the day.

Now, close to the end of his journey Harvath is excited to be reunited with friends and family rooting for him back home.

"It's bittersweet, I love it -- absolutely. Winter's starting to come in and these guys have earned every bit of a break. They've done an incredible thing," he says.

When the ride ends he plans to continue to talk about wild horses and share the Western way of life with people.

If you're interested in following his journey you can find him on Youtube and Instagram.