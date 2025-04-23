US, Wyoming flags to return to full staff at sunset April 26

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Vatican has announced that funeral services for His Holiness Pope Francis will take place Saturday, April 25.

In accordance with a Presidential Action, Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered flags to remain at half-staff until sunset Saturday, April 26, the date of interment.

The governor shared the following statement:

“I join Catholics around the world mourning the passing of Pope Francis, who lived a spiritual life exemplified by humility, compassion and service to all people.”

Gordon had ordered the flags to half-staff Monday, within hours of Francis’s death being announced worldwide.

Francis died at age 88 after long battling illnesses. The cause of death was a cerebral stroke.

The Pope had suffered from a chronic lung disease, even having had part of one lung removed as a young man. He was hospitalized for serious respiratory issues that developed into double pneumonia, and spent 38 days in the hospital just prior to his death.

