US sues to block merger of grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons, saying it could push prices higher

The Federal Trade Commission is suing to block a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons.

The FTC says the $24.6 billion deal would eliminate competition and lead to higher prices for millions of Americans.

The FTC filed a lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court in Oregon.

It was joined in the suit by the attorneys general of eight states and the District of Columbia.

Kroger and Albertsons, two of the nation’s largest grocers, agreed to merge in October 2022.

The companies said a merger would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon, Costco and other big rivals.

