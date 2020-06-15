US Air Force Plane Crashes Into North Sea
LONDON (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says a fighter plane with one pilot on board has crashed into the North Sea.
The status of the pilot is not known.
The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission Monday from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m.
U.K. search and rescue authorities are taking part in the search of the crash site.
Lakenheath is a Royal Air Force base that hosts the U.S. Air Force’s 48th Fighter Wing, known as the Liberty Wing.
The base is about 80 miles northeast of London.
