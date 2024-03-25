Urgent Action Requested as Casper Ice Arena Faces Ammonia Gas Leak

At tomorrow evening's City of Casper council work session, direction is requested concerning a proposed capital replacement project at the Casper Ice Arena for Fiscal Year 2024.

In June last year, City staff requested a list of the maintenance and repair needed on the Casper Ice Arena's refrigeration system.

A month later, a list was provided from the maintenance provider, Total Mechanical. The most immediate needs were addressed, and items that were deemed less urgent were proposed as part of the upcoming five-year capital plan for the facility.

Replacement for the oil cooler heat exchanger was proposed for the budget in Fiscal Year 2025. At the time, there was a small oil leak in the heat exchanger, but by March of this year, the leak has gottten worse and is now leaking ammonia. This per a memo to the Council from City Manager Carter Napier.

Ammonia gas can spread quickly and can cause serious health issues. Exposure to high levels of ammonia can be irritating to the skin, eyes, through, lungs, and can even result in death.

Total Mechanical recommends replacing the oil cooler heat exchanger plates and gaskets as soon as possible. With the go-ahead from council, the project is not to exceed $28,825.

The capital replacement will be funded by the One Cent #17 public building improvement dollars, as was proposed for FY25. The expenditure meets the City's cash on hand requirement, so if it is approved it will be included as part of a budget amendment and the project will be removed from the proposed budget.

The 2024 Fiscal Year will be over at the end of June with FY25 to start in July.

Retired Hockey Star Bobby Holik Is Selling His Wyoming Home The former New Jersey Devils player originally listed his home on June 2022, and an offer was made (and declined) in September. The property was removed from the market, but now he is giving the home sale another go. Gallery Credit: Adlynn Jamaludin, Townsquare Media Laramie