[UPDATED] Primary Election Guide: Candidates and races on Natrona County ballots
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming primary election is Aug. 20. Below is a list of the candidates and races that will appear on ballots in Natrona County.
Absentee voting opened July 23. Registered voters may request an absentee ballot from the county clerk’s elections office here. Ballots must be returned to the clerk’s office — not a polling location — by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. The address of the clerk’s office at the Natrona County Courthouse and more information are available here.
The Natrona County Clerk’s website has a tool for voters to find their polling location by typing in their address. This will also help the voter determine which city council and congressional district candidates are appearing on their ballot.
Wyoming law passed in 2023 means that the deadline to change party affiliations has passed. Qualified voters who are not yet registered will still be able to register and choose their party on the day of the Primary Election. New voters can register by mail, at the county clerk’s office or at their polling location on the day of the election. More information is available from the Secretary of State’s office here.
Wyoming law requires county clerks to purge rolls of those who did not participate in the previous election. Those who did not vote in 2022 will need to re-register.
Wyoming voters are required to show an acceptable form of identification when voting in person. Options include a driver’s license, college student ID card, passport, military ID, concealed firearm permit, or Medicare/Medicaid ID. The full list is available at this link on the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office website.
Oil City News has attempted to contact all candidates via phone numbers and emails provided by the Secretary of State and County Clerk offices. If those means are not available, we may still be searching for you. If you are a primary election candidate who was not contacted, please contact news@oilcity.news.
This document will be updated frequently with candidate information and links to profiles.
Voters will also be asked to vote on the creation of a Natrona County senior services tax district in the primary election. If it passes, a board of trustees will be elected in the general. More information about the initiative is here.
Federal Offices
U.S. Senate (one of two seats available, six-year term)
- John Barrasso (R, incumbent)
- John Holtz (R)
- Reid Rasner (R)
- Scott D Morrow (D)
U.S. Representative (two-year term)
- Harriet Hageman (R, incumbent)
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response), Campaign website
- Steven R. Helling (R)
- Kyle G. Cameron (D)
Wyoming State Legislature
Senate District 2
- Brian Boner (R, incumbent)
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response), Campaign website
Senate District 28
- Jim Anderson (R, incumbent)
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response), Wyoming Legislature profile
- Bryce Reece (R)
- Oil City News Q&A, Campaign website
Senate District 30
- Robert L. Hendry (R)
- Charles H Schoenwolf (R)
- Charles K. Scott (R, incumbent)
- Oil City News Q&A, Wyoming Legislature profile
House District Seats (two-year term)
House District 35
- Christopher Dresang (R)
- Tony Locke (R, incumbent)
House District 36
- Art Washut (R, incumbent)
House District 37
- Steve Harshman (R, incumbent)
House District 38
- Jayme Lien (R)
- Tom Walters (R, incumbent)
House District 56
Incumbent Jerry Obermueller is serving out his fourth term and is retiring from the legislature.
- Elissa Campbell
- Pete Fox
- Pamela Martens
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)
House District 57
- Julie Jarvis (R)
- Jeanette Ward (R, incumbent)
- Tyler Cessor (I)
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response), Campaign Website, Candidacy Announcement
House District 58
- Bill Allemand (R, incumbent)
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response), Campaign website, Legislator profile
- Tom Jones (R)
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)
House District 59
Incumbent Kevin O’Hearn is serving out his second term and did not refile his candidacy
- J.R. Riggins (R)
- Oil City News Q&A Campaign Website
House District 62
Incumbent Forrest Chadwick is serving out his first term and did not refile for candidacy
- Edis Allen (R)
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response), Campaign Facebook
- Kevin Campbell (R)
Natrona County Commission (two seats available)
Two four-year seats are opening up on the commission. Commissioner Dave North is up for reelection. Chairman Steve Freel did not renew his candidacy. Paul Bertoglio, Terry Wingerter and Matt Keating have served on the board in the past.
Commission candidates also participated in a forum covered by Oil City News.
- Paul C Bertoglio
- Oil City News Q&A, Campaign Facebook
- Casey Coates
- Oil City News Q&A, Campaign Facebook
- Rozmaring Czaban
- Oil City News Q&A, Campaign Facebook
- Matt Keating
- Dave North (incumbent)
- Oil City News Q&A, Campaign Facebook
- Curt Simpson Jr.
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)
- Terry Wingerter
- Arthur Youngberg
Casper City Council
Casper City Council Ward I (two seats available, four year-term)
The top four vote-getting candidates will advance to the general election on Nov. 5.
- Julie Collins-Thiel
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)
- Ken Dockweiler
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)
- Dawn Madrid
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)
- Amber Pollock (incumbent)
- Kiana Smith
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response), Campaign Facebook
- Patrick “Pat” Sweeney
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)
Casper City Council Ward II (two seats available, four year-term)
The top four vote-getting candidates will advance to the general election on Nov. 5.
- Bill Brockley Jr. (Withdrawn per conversation with Oil CIty News)
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)
- Lisa Engebretsen (incumbent)
- Kyle Gamroth (incumbent)
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response), Campaign Facebook
- Matthew Larson
- Ross Schriftman
- Gabriel Tullis
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)
Casper City Council Ward III (one seat available, four year-term)
Both candidates will advance to the general election on Nov. 5
- Michael H Mcintosh
- Oil City News Q&A, Campaign Facebook
- Marcia Neumiller
Mills City Council (two seats opening, four-year term)
- James Hollander
- Dawade P Jones
- Sara E McCarthy (incumbent)
- Laura Miramontes
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)
- Brad Neumiller (incumbent)
- Oil City News Q&A, Campaign Facebook
- Angela Volzke
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)
Evansville (two contested four-year seats)
- Ernie Blackford
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)
- Dacia Edwards (incumbent)
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response), Council appointment
- Dale Shelden
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)
- Alex Stoops
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)
Unexpired two-year term
- Alona Vigneault
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response), Council appointment
Evansville Mayor
- Steve Krohn
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)
- Candace Machado (incumbent)
Bar Nunn (two contested four-year seats)
- Tim J Ficken
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)
- Keenan Morgan
- Dan Sabrosky
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)
- Frank Schwarzrock
- Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)