[UPDATED] Primary Election Guide: Candidates and races on Natrona County ballots

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming primary election is Aug. 20. Below is a list of the candidates and races that will appear on ballots in Natrona County.

Absentee voting opened July 23. Registered voters may request an absentee ballot from the county clerk’s elections office here. Ballots must be returned to the clerk’s office — not a polling location — by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. The address of the clerk’s office at the Natrona County Courthouse and more information are available here.

The Natrona County Clerk’s website has a tool for voters to find their polling location by typing in their address. This will also help the voter determine which city council and congressional district candidates are appearing on their ballot.

Wyoming law passed in 2023 means that the deadline to change party affiliations has passed. Qualified voters who are not yet registered will still be able to register and choose their party on the day of the Primary Election. New voters can register by mail, at the county clerk’s office or at their polling location on the day of the election. More information is available from the Secretary of State’s office here.

Wyoming law requires county clerks to purge rolls of those who did not participate in the previous election. Those who did not vote in 2022 will need to re-register.

Wyoming voters are required to show an acceptable form of identification when voting in person. Options include a driver’s license, college student ID card, passport, military ID, concealed firearm permit, or Medicare/Medicaid ID. The full list is available at this link on the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office website.

Oil City News has attempted to contact all candidates via phone numbers and emails provided by the Secretary of State and County Clerk offices. If those means are not available, we may still be searching for you. If you are a primary election candidate who was not contacted, please contact news@oilcity.news.

This document will be updated frequently with candidate information and links to profiles.

Voters will also be asked to vote on the creation of a Natrona County senior services tax district in the primary election. If it passes, a board of trustees will be elected in the general. More information about the initiative is here.

Federal Offices

U.S. Senate (one of two seats available, six-year term)

U.S. Representative (two-year term)

Wyoming State Legislature

Senate District 2

Brian Boner (R, incumbent)

Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response), Campaign website

(R, incumbent)

Senate District 28

Jim Anderson (R, incumbent)

Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response), Wyoming Legislature profile

(R, incumbent) Bryce Reece (R)

Oil City News Q&A, Campaign website

(R)

Senate District 30

House District Seats (two-year term)

House District 35

House District 36

House District 37

House District 38

House District 56

Incumbent Jerry Obermueller is serving out his fourth term and is retiring from the legislature.

House District 57

House District 58

Bill Allemand (R, incumbent)

Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response), Campaign website, Legislator profile

(R, incumbent) Tom Jones (R)

Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)

(R)

House District 59

Incumbent Kevin O’Hearn is serving out his second term and did not refile his candidacy

J.R. Riggins (R)

Oil City News Q&A Campaign Website

(R)

House District 62

Incumbent Forrest Chadwick is serving out his first term and did not refile for candidacy

Edis Allen (R)

Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response), Campaign Facebook

(R) Kevin Campbell (R)

Oil City News Q&A

(R)

Natrona County Commission (two seats available)

Two four-year seats are opening up on the commission. Commissioner Dave North is up for reelection. Chairman Steve Freel did not renew his candidacy. Paul Bertoglio, Terry Wingerter and Matt Keating have served on the board in the past.

Commission candidates also participated in a forum covered by Oil City News.



Casper City Council

Casper City wards after 2022 redistricting

Casper City Council Ward I (two seats available, four year-term)

The top four vote-getting candidates will advance to the general election on Nov. 5.

Julie Collins-Thiel

Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)

Ken Dockweiler

Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)

Dawn Madrid

Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)

Amber Pollock (incumbent)

Oil City News Q&A

(incumbent) Kiana Smith

Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response), Campaign Facebook

Patrick “Pat” Sweeney

Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)



Casper City Council Ward II (two seats available, four year-term)

The top four vote-getting candidates will advance to the general election on Nov. 5.

Casper City Council Ward III (one seat available, four year-term)

Both candidates will advance to the general election on Nov. 5

Mills City Council (two seats opening, four-year term)

Evansville (two contested four-year seats)

Ernie Blackford

Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)

Dacia Edwards (incumbent)

Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response), Council appointment

(incumbent) Dale Shelden

Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)

Alex Stoops

Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)



Unexpired two-year term

Alona Vigneault

Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response), Council appointment



Evansville Mayor

Bar Nunn (two contested four-year seats)

Tim J Ficken

Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)

Keenan Morgan

Oil City News Q&A, Campaign web portal

Dan Sabrosky

Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)

Frank Schwarzrock

Oil City News Q&A (Awaiting response)

