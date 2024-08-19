$57.7M Project to Replace Aging Casper Bridges Reaches a Major Milestone

The multiyear 57.7 million dollar project to replace aging Casper bridges has reached a halfway point with traffic now flowing on the newly completed north-bound bridges and road. The next phase involves demolition of bridges on the southbound lanes and completion of the F Street bridge over the North Platte River.

"That's the focus of attention right now is to get f street done. We'll get that poured and hopefully open by October. So that will relieve a lot of the congestion and confusion and open up more access to the businesses" says WYDOT Public Information Specialist Jeff Goetz.

"It's a tight space, it was a tight space when it was built in the 1960's. We're trying to do the best that we can."

Through the winter and into next year expect continued head-to-head traffic, shifting traffic patterns, and reduced speed.

Goetz notes that the speed limit is currently 45 mph, but he has observed several drivers exceeding that limit and putting workers at risk. He requests drivers to pay attention and slow down.

