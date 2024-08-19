Wyoming Man on the Road to Recovery After Brutal Attack while Jogging

A former Casper resident is still on the road to recovery after being brutally attacked in Murfreesboro, Tennessee last month.

Anthony Ashley was out for a morning jog on July 11th when a man jumped out of the bushes and stabbed him five times in the stomach before fleeing. The assailant has yet to be caught.

The reason for the attack remains a mystery, as well. "Maybe it was just an act of random violence. I don't know" reflects Ashley, who told reporters he had run the same route several times before the assault and never expected anything like that to happen. Initial reports quoted Ashley saying, "I chalked it up to the wrong place, wrong time."

Ashley sustained major injuries as a result of the attack including multiple kidney infections and nerve damage.

For he and his family, this has been emotionally, physically, and financially challenging. "It's been tough on all of us," he said. During this time of recovery he has been out of work and is the main provider for his family.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help him while he heals.

