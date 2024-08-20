Obituaries: Bastow; Halasz; Mullison; Saul; Treto

Marvin Raymond Bastow: 1955 – 2024

Marvin Ray Bastow, 69, of Casper, Wyoming lost a hard-fought battle to cancer on August 14, 2024 at Banner Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming.

Marv was born in Casper, Wyoming to Raymond and Florence Bastow on February 27, 1955. He attended McKinley Elementary, Dean Morgan Junior High, and Natrona County High School, graduating in 1973 and lettering in track/pole vaulting. He also attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie. After retiring he wintered in Bogota, Colombia and then Medellin. He worked at Westridge Albertsons and UPS in his younger years. He then went to work as a Firefighter for the City of Casper from 1981 to 1999, which then led to his retirement. He was also a handyman/manager/landlord to many properties. He enjoyed drag racing, golfing and softball. He was also an avid poker player and dealer for the WSOP in Las Vegas.

He is survived by his sisters, Ellen (Paul) Parke of Casper, Joan Bastow of Casper/Florida; and a brother, Dale (Marlys) Bastow of Poway, California; a niece, Jennifer (Joe) Wistisen; nephews: Todd (Ashley) Parke, Brian (Lindsey) Parke, Brit (Danielle) Bastow and Grant Bastow (fiancé Shae); as well as 11 great-nieces-and-nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Florence (Duda) Bastow; grandparents, Mabel/Harold Bastow and Peter/Victoria Duda.

A funeral service will be held at Our Lady Of Fatima Catholic Church, 1401 CY Avenue in Casper, Wyoming on Friday, August 23, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. The interment will be at Highland Cemetery in Casper, Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to Meals on Wheels in Casper or Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Rocky Mountain Oncology-Casper, the staff at Banner Health Hospital, Meals on Wheels and CaringEdge Healthcare.

Desi Halasz: 1954 – 2024

Desi Halasz, 69 of Sun City, Arizona passed on July 10, 2024 after a brief battle with cancer.

Desi was born November 12, 1954 in Papa, Hungary, the son of Dezi and Edith (Dobronte) Halasz.

In November of 1956, on Desi’s second birthday, his family escaped during the Hungarian Revolution finding safety in Austria. Via a troop transport ship from Germany, they came to the United States Camp Kilmer refugee camp in New Jersey. The Riverton Knights of Columbus sponsored the family to establish a home in Riverton.

Desi married his wife, Cindy on January 22, 1994.

He worked at Wyoming Medical Center for over 30 years in the Biomedical Engineering Department. He enjoyed time at their mountain cabin in Casper, shooting with son, Paul; golf, and enjoying the retirement lifestyle with his new found friendships in Sun City. He was actively involved in AA and Tunnels to Towers.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy Halasz of Sun City, Arizona; his children: Jessica Frost (Matt) of Dallas, Texas; Nick Sadler (Jen) of Broomfield, Colorado; JB Sadler (Savanna) of Abilene, Texas; Paul Halasz (Rebecca) of Casper, Wyoming; a sister, Judy Kinney (Kort) of Riverton, Wyoming; and seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dezi and Edith Halasz.

L. Ardene Mullison: 1930 – 2024

Lois “Ardene” Mullison died on August 15, 2024 at home in Casper, Wyoming.

Ardene was born at home on December 28, 1930 in Atchison County, Missouri to Donald and Lois (Draper) Armstrong. She joined her older sisters, Jean and Darlene, and was soon followed by brothers Walter, Jim, and three more sisters: Shirley, Beverly, and Linda.

Ardene attended Emporia School District #1 country school through eighth grade, then spent two years at Westboro, Missouri high school before the family moved to Coin, Iowa In 1946. Ardene graduated from Coin Consolidated High School in 1948.

After graduation, Ardene’s mother took her to Shenandoah, Iowa to find a job and an apartment. Ardene worked at Mt. Arbor Nurseries until she met Richard “Dick” Mullison on a blind date arranged by her sister, Darlene, and Dick’s friend, Frank Manes. Dick and Ardene were married on August 14, 1949 in Sidney, Iowa.

Following their marriage, Ardene and Dick farmed in Page and Fremont counties before moving to Spencer, IA in 1961. After a move to Omaha where Ardene worked at the Omaha World Herald taking want-ads over the phone, Ardene and Dick returned to Shenandoah in 1966. In Shenandoah, Ardene worked in the traffic department at KMA Radio before starting work at Eaton Corporation. Notably, she was the first woman to operate the Warner-Swasey lathe and she was quite proud of the fact that she could produce as many parts as any man on any shift.

In June of 1976, Ardene and Dick moved for the final time to Wyoming. In Wyoming, Ardene worked for Totco, a company that served the oil fields, and for the State of Wyoming.

In the midst of all their moves and jobs, Ardene and Dick made room in their lives for the love of seven children. They began with Jodie Liegh in 1950, followed by Amy Jo, Donald Elbert, Robert Allen, Jane Lois, Peter Brian, and finished with Emily Ann in 1971.

After her retirement, Ardene volunteered at the Trail Center in Casper for many years. Most important to her was the purpose and friendship she found at Holy Cross Food Bank as a volunteer for nearly 28 years. She spoke often of Joe, John, Carson, and all of the many volunteers she worked with, eager to share stories from her day of volunteering and the conversations she had with her friends there. It was clear that she had great fondness for the work and the people of Holy Cross Food Bank.

Those are the facts of Ardene. To share the spirit of Ardene, words such as resilient, tenacious, and generous must be used. Regardless of the often changing circumstances of her life, she did not let them define her. She was not afraid to tackle any obstacle or new challenge that came her way. She used her considerable skills as a seamstress to sew everything from everyday play clothes to wedding dresses for her children. She loved word games and played Scrabble like a gladiator.

Above all, she was curious – always willing to try new things and ask questions of anyone and everyone. She had a genuine desire to learn, whether that knowledge had any practical application in her life or not. It was the knowledge itself she valued. But, like the Missourian that she was, “Show me,” was likely to follow the answer to her question.

Preceding Ardene in death were her parents; her husband; siblings, Jean Hamilton, Darlene Manes, Walt, Jim, and Shirley Braymen; and sons-in-law, Ray Genovese and Daniel Zollars.

Ardene leaves behind her siblings, Linda Hrbek (John) and Beverly Delehant and dozens of nieces and nephews.

Missing her dearly are her children: Jodie Genovese, Amy Zollars, Don and wife, Anne, Bob and wife, Lucia, Jane Orth and husband, Tom, Peter and wife, Felica, and Emily Martinez.; grandchildren: Nicole Sampson (John) and Marc Genovese, Phoebe Pittman (Rob) and Sam Zollars (Sara Nolta), Cleo Mullison and Ollie Mullison, Sarah McNeil, Zach Orth (Ashley), Phil Orth, and Joanna Orth (J.T. Guinta), Emilie Mullison, Simon Martinez (Richelle Dietz) and Ava Martinez; great-grandchildren: Nick and Tyler Sampson, Zadie and Fiona Pittman, Olivia Brackin and Ronan Zollars, Emma, Bella, J.J. and Holly McNeil, Carter and Whitley Orth and Landon Huckaby.

Ardene leaves behind many others whose life she touched including Andy, Joe, John, and Carson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to the Holy Cross Food Bank of Casper and Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, Casper.

Casper services for Ardene will be held at Newcomers Funeral Home on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be held at Union Grove Cemetery, Northboro, Iowa in the spring of 2025.

Neoma Jean Saul: 1938 – 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Neoma Jean Saul, who touched the lives of many with her generous and light-hearted nature. Neoma was born on September 19, 1938, in West Virginia, and departed from this world on August 6, 2024, in Maricopa, Arizona.

Described as a giver, not a taker, Neoma possessed a tender heart that endeared her to all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her playful spirit shone through in her reputation as a practical joker, bringing joy and laughter to those around her. Neoma’s kind and welcoming nature created a sense of warmth and comfort wherever she went.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Neoma cherished her relationships with her family and friends. She is survived by her son, Fred Zaniewski and his children and grandchildren; her sisters, Rose Saul, Connie Foster; and her brother, Greg Saul. Neoma is preceded in death by her son, Tim Zaniewski; and her brothers, John Saul and Sam Saul.

Neoma Jean Saul’s legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. May she rest in peace, forever remembered for her compassion, humor, and unwavering generosity.

Pedro Treto: 1965 – 2024

Pedro Hernandez Treto, 59, of Casper, Wyoming passed away peacefully on August 15, 2024 in Casper. He was surrounded by all who loved him to say their final “I love you’s.” Pedro’s wife, Linda Treto; daughter, Celia Treto; and brother-in-law, Wilbert Abeyta stayed by his side until he took his final breath.

Pedro was born on June 22, 1965 in Fresnillo, Zacatecaz to Pedro Treto and Celia Hernandez both of Fresnillo, Zac. Pedro was the third youngest child out of 15 siblings. He went to school for a very short time before he started to work to help his mom. When he turned 18, he came to the United States to find better opportunities.

Pedro met his wife in 1983. They soon married in Dec., 1986. They brought three children into this world: a daughter, Celia Treto; and two sons, Pedro Treto Jr. and Daniel Treto. Both Pedro and Linda opened their home and hearts to their fourth child, Cristalina Abeyta, in 2012, when she needed a loving home.

Pedro was a hardworking man, He spent every waking moment to provide for his family. He worked as a Laborer in construction for many many years. He also did Shop hand work for an oil company. He then got his CDL and started driving around town, operating dump trucks, and running machinery doing concrete work.

Pedro’s family grew to having three granddaughters and many more extended grandchildren.

Pedro was kind, loving, caring, and funny. When he wasn’t working he would always be outside doing something, whether yard work, working on cars, or playing with his grandbabies. They would go bike riding, walking, swimming, and on ice cream dates. During his down time, he loved watching soccer and football, his teams were America and the Dallas Cowboys, and his telenovelas. Pedro was very big on celebrating birthdays and holidays; his favorite part was smashing cake in to anyone’s face we were celebrating. He loved to play the games with his grandkids, niece and nephews. He especially loved the balloon game, where he would try to cheat all the time, or dumping the candy from the piñata and try to take all of it from the kids. Pedro was a kid at heart!

Pedro is loved by many, he has a very large family and many extended family members who are going to miss him dearly. There will be a hole that will never heal. Pedro is survived by his wife Linda Treto of 42 yrs.; daughter, Celia Treto; sons: Pedro Treto Jr and Daniel Treto and Cristalina Abeyta all of Casper; his grandkids and extend grandkids: Marisa Brown; Nevaeh and Nalanie Treto; Diamond Abeyta; Harvey (Will) Brown; Ezekiel Abeyta, Akilah Brown, and Addi Sierra, all of Casper, Aleena Grant and Destiny Bigmedicine of Cheyenne; and many many nieces and nephews from Casper, Wyoming; Chicago, Illinois and Mexico; his siblings: Raul, Olga and Antonia of Chicago, Illinois. Benjamin and Gustavo of Casper, Wyoming, Javier, Rosario, Lupe, Elsa, Martha, Rosalia and Chayo of Mexico.

Pedro is preceded in death by his father, Pedro Treto; sister, Auxillio; brother, Hector Treto; son-in-law, Taylor Brown; and granddaughter, Lenea Brown.

A visitation will be held at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, & Receptions, 710 East Second Street, Casper, Wyoming on Thursday, August 22, 2024 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary to follow. A funeral service will be held Friday August 23, 2024 at 1 p.m at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions with interment to follow at Wyoming Memorial Gardens.