UPDATE: Snap On SNAFU Result of Blasting Through Stop Sign

On Tuesday last week parts of McKinley were blocked off due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to a Casper man, "the Snap-On guy was speeding and ran the stop sign into the neighbor's car," pushing into his yard, causing significant damage.

K2 Radio had reached out to the Casper Public Information officer who was not able to confirm the details at this time. However, several other people corroborated the same story.

Another listener sent us this image:

Besides some seriously crumpled vehicles, there were no serious injuries reported.

