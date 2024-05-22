UPDATE: NCSO Reports a Fatality in Garden Creek Crash

Deputies and Casper Fire-EMS were on scene at a single vehicle accident on Garden Creek Wednesday that closed both lanes to the Rotary Park intersection.

First responders have since cleared the scene and the road closure has been lifted.

NCSO is now reporting one fatality and one serious injury as a result of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation by the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Natrona County Coroner’s Office or WHP may release additional information at a later time.