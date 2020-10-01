UPDATE 7:30 a.m.: The Mullen Fire has now expanded to over 117,000 acres, according to the Inciweb site. The latest estimate puts the total acreage of the fire at 117,420 acres.

The Mullen Fire had topped 106,000 acres as of Wednesday evening, according to the Mullen Fire Information Facebook page.

The post said that at last report, the blaze was at 106,747 acres. A map of the blaze at the Mullen Fire Inciweb site also showed the fire as having expanded into Colorado

At last report, the fire was at 0 percent containment. The post said that 934 firefighters were battling the blaze on both sides of the Wyoming-Colorado border, with more arriving daily.

The fire, which started in the Medicine Bow National Forest in southeast Wyoming on Sept. 17, was moving so rapidly on Wednesday that mapmakers would not keep up with its expansion.

Efforts to fight the Mullen Fire have been complicated by dry, breezy weather and an abundance of dead trees, which have been giving it extra fuel.