Sand Creek Fire At 749 Acres, No Containment

The Sand Creek Fire burning on the Shoshone National Forest is still at 749 acres with no containment.

That's according to an update issued through the federal incident management website, InciWeb.

The fire is burning west of Lander on the eastern slope of the Wind River Mountains.

According to the most recent update, two helicopters worked the fire throughout Sunday dropping water on areas of heat within the fire, the fire's edge and areas of the fire in rough, rugged terrain inaccessible to firefighters.

The fire is currently being managed under a full suppression strategy, "ensuring all actions reflect a commitment to the incident personnel safety and public safety."

Currently, firefighters are split into multiple divisions and plan to work all sides of the fire.

Crews will also take advantage of milder weather conditions and continue building direct line construction where accessible.

Elevated fire weather will return to the area on Wednesday and will remain through the rest of the week.