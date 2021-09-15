Sand Creek Fire Grows To 907 Acres; 30% Containment

A fire burning on the Shoshone National Forest has grown to more than 900 acres in size, but officials say containment has also grown to 30%.

The Sand Creek Fire, which was reported last week, is currently at 907 acres in size . The fire is being managed under a full suppression strategy, meaning all actions reflect a commitment to incident personnel and public safety.

Get our free mobile app

It's burning west of Lander in the Wind River Mountains.

According to an update Wednesday afternoon, a red flag warning has been issued through Thursday, which may contribute to more fire behavior.

Firefighters are currently working to build direct lines on the fire as well as addressing hot spots near the fire's edge.

Two Type 1 helicopters and one Type 3 helicopter are currently conducting aerial water drops and conducting reconnaissance flights as needed.

The Shoshone and Arapaho Fish and Game have issued road closures for the Moccasin Lake and Dickinson Park Road located within the Wind River Reservation.