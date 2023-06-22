UPDATE: Laramie County Deputy Home After Stabbing; Suspect Jailed

The Laramie County Sheriff's deputy who was stabbed while responding to a call in south Cheyenne early Father's Day morning is home and recovering, the agency says.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call at 515 W. Prosser #A103 at 2:48 a.m. Sunday, June 18.

Once on scene, deputies contacted the caller, 46-year-old Cheyenne transient Stephen Quentin Ashley, who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and did not have an emergency.

When deputies asked Ashley to step outside, he reportedly stabbed one of the deputies in the upper shoulder and attempted to flee the area.

After a brief foot chase, deputies caught up to Ashley who resisted arrest and then lost consciousness. Deputies then began life-saving measures, administering Narcan and CPR to Ashley.

Both Ashley and the injured deputy were taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Ashley was released from the hospital around 2 p.m. yesterday, June 21, and booked into the Laramie County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer and interference with a peace officer resulting in injury, both felonies.

He was charged this afternoon, June 22, with causing bodily injury to a peace officer. He was also served with a warrant for probation violation on an original charge of domestic battery.

His bond was set at $10,000 cash and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for next Thursday, June 29, at 2 p.m.

Officials say the deputy is expected to make a full recovery.