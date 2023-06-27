Cheyenne Police Arrest Barricaded Suspect on List of Charges

A 33-year-old Cheyenne man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and then barricading himself in a bedroom in their apartment.

Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas says officers were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call at an apartment near the 300 block of Arkel Way around 7:45 p.m. last evening, June 26, and arrived to find that an aggravated assault had taken place.

Police say the alleged victim told them that after a verbal argument, her boyfriend, Charles Emery Zemelka, began strangling her.

The two then reportedly ended up on the floor, and Zemelka wrapped his legs around her hips and began squeezing them with intense pressure, causing her to feel like her hips might break.

The woman said when she called 911 to report the incident, Zemelka took her phone and said, "You can have your phone back when the pigs leave."

The woman then reportedly went into the bathroom to get away from Zemelka, but he placed himself in the doorway and wouldn't let her leave.

Zemelka then reportedly barricaded himself in a bedroom, armed with knives and a handgun.

Farkas says responding officers were able to form a perimeter around the apartment and contact Zemelka over the phone, and he exited the apartment without incident.

Zemelka was arrested and booked into the Laramie County Detention Center on charges of strangulation of a household member, interference with an emergency call, domestic battery, and felonious restraint.

As of 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, he had yet to be formally charged.