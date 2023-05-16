UPDATE: Injuries Reported in Crash on I-80 Near Cheyenne

1:27 P.M. UPDATE:

WYDOT says the westbound lanes have been cleared.

UPDATE:

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers are actively investigating a crash on Interstate 80 west of Cheyenne that currently has the westbound lanes blocked at milepost 346.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the crash happened around 9 a.m. and involved a commercial vehicle.

"We are aware of injuries," Beck told KGAB Radio. "I do not have the specific number of injuries at this time."

Beck says there could be traffic delays and possible detours as troopers investigate.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A crash west of Cheyenne has blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate 80 at milepost 346, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

WYDOT says drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or visit wyoroad.info for the latest road closures and travel advisories.

