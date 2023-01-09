UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Now Open, High Wind Restrictions in Place
10:25 A.M. UPDATE:
Interstate 80 is now open.
Due to gusting winds, the stretch between Rawlins and Laramie is closed to light, high-profile vehicles.
10:12 A.M. UPDATE:
Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins and Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions.
The roughly 100-mile stretch between Rawlins and Laramie remains closed due to winter conditions and crashes.
ORIGINAL STORY:
It could be this afternoon before Interstate 80 in Wyoming reopens, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
At this time, the eastbound lanes from Rock Springs to Rawlins and both lanes between Rawlins and Laramie are closed due to winter conditions and crashes, and the westbound lanes from Cheyenne to Laramie are closed due to rolling closure.
As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, WYDOT estimated it would take crews six to eight hours to get the interstate back open.
Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.
