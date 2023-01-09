10:25 A.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 80 is now open.

Due to gusting winds, the stretch between Rawlins and Laramie is closed to light, high-profile vehicles.

10:12 A.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins and Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions.

The roughly 100-mile stretch between Rawlins and Laramie remains closed due to winter conditions and crashes.

ORIGINAL STORY:

It could be this afternoon before Interstate 80 in Wyoming reopens, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

At this time, the eastbound lanes from Rock Springs to Rawlins and both lanes between Rawlins and Laramie are closed due to winter conditions and crashes, and the westbound lanes from Cheyenne to Laramie are closed due to rolling closure.

Get our free mobile app

As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, WYDOT estimated it would take crews six to eight hours to get the interstate back open.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.

RELATED:

5 Things You Should Do If You Hate Driving In The Snow There are many reasons to hate driving in the snow.

Snow creates a high potential for dangerous road conditions, produces less-than-decent drivers (who probably aren't decent drivers, to begin with - but that's a conversation for another time), often adds travel time to your trip - the list goes on.

Maybe you don't mind driving in the snow, maybe it doesn't even phase you when it snows (can't relate) - BUT if you need to be out and about on a snow day and you hate driving in the snow, here are five things you could try - or should try - do to, essentially cope with the fact that you can't stop mother nature from bringing snow to Colorado.

Wyoming Winter Emergency Kit Emergency Kit