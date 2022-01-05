UPDATE: It Could Be Thursday Afternoon Before I-25 in SE Wyoming Reopens
10:40 A.M. UPDATE:
Both lanes between Glendo and Orin Junction have now been closed.
As of 10:40 a.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation had no estimate as to when the stretch might reopen.
WYDOT is also advising no unnecessary travel between Douglas and Casper.
10:35 A.M. UPDATE:
Both lanes between Wheatland and Glendo have now been closed.
As of 10:35 a.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation had no estimate as to when the stretch might reopen.
10 A.M. UPDATE:
As of 10 a.m., the estimated reopening time is between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Winter conditions have forced the closure of Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland.
As of 9:56 a.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation had no estimate as to when the stretch might reopen.
WYDOT is also advising no unnecessary travel between Glenrock and Casper.
Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closures.