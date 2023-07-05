UPDATE: Investigators Identify Woman Who was Found Dead in a Car in Yellowstone

The Teton County Coroners have identified a deceased female who was located at Craig Pass on May 13th.

Yellowstone law enforcement observed that a single vehicle had driven into a snowbank, with a male standing outside.

They located the decedent inside the car.

The male was detained and subsequently arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges.

The deceased female has been identified as Catheryn Danyelle Griffin, 38, from Seffner, Florida. The Teton County Coroner’s Office determined the manner of death is suicide caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident remains under investigation.

The National Park Service greatly appreciates the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Attorney’s Office and Teton County Coroner’s Office.