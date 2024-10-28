UPDATE: Casper man charged with felonies after crash with injuries Sunday night

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man has been charged three counts of driving under the influence resulting in serious bodily injury after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night.

Jakob Klinger, 23, heard the charges during his initial appearance before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Taheri.

Each count of driving under the influence is punishable by imprisonment of up to 10 years.

Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen said Klinger has previous convictions for failing to appear, possession of a controlled substance, and attempted possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. (In April, Klinger pleaded guilty to the possession and attempted crimes and in exchange for the plea received a four- to five-year suspended prison sentence with three years of supervised probation.)

Itzen recommended, and Taheri agreed, to set Klinger’s bond at $50,000 cash or surety.

Klinger will have a preliminary hearing in 10 days if he does not bond out and 20 days if he does. During a preliminary hearing, the state will present evidence that a crime was committed and the accused committed it. If a judge agrees with the state’s preponderance of evidence, Klinger’s case will be bound over to Natrona County District Court for trial.

The Police Department press release said officers responded to the crash with injuries at the intersection of East 21st Street and South Beverly Street about 10:30 p.m.

“Officers arrived at the scene where a pickup truck driven by [23-year-old] Casper resident Jakob Klinger had collided with a passenger car driven by a juvenile with three juvenile passengers, ages 14-17, all of Casper.”

First responders offered immediate aid to multiple individuals with minor and life-threatening injuries.

Five people, including juveniles and an adult passenger in Klinger’s vehicle, were taken to Banner Wyoming Medical Center.

“The juvenile victims are expected to recover with varying degrees of seriousness in their injuries,” the press release said. “At this time the condition of the adult passenger is unknown.”

Crash scene investigators were called to document and collect evidence and to conduct interviews with those involved. Speed and impairment are being considered in this ongoing investigation and additional charges may be filed at a later date.

