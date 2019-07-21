Update: 1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Head-on Crash Saturday in Casper

UPDATE:

At the family's request, we have removed the name of the man who died from this story for the time being. The man's name was originally included in this story because the name has been released publicly by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

===============================================================

Authorities say a man is dead and another person was injured in a crash on Wyoming Boulevard late Saturday.

The man who died was wearing his seat belt, according to a crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The injured person was not identified in the report, and the extent of that person's injuries was not made clear.

The Patrol says a Buick was westbound on Wyoming Boulevard while a Mercedes was eastbound at roughly 10 p.m. Near the McKinley intersection, the Buick crossed the center line and the two vehicles collided head-on.

The report does not specify whether the man who perished was inside the Buick or the Mercedes.

Scanner traffic indicated that first responders used tools to remove people from each vehicle.

The road surface was dry and weather was clear at the time of the crash. The report does not list any possible contributing factors.