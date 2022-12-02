Up To A Foot Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for the Sierra Madre and Snow Range Mountains of Southeast Wyoming.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Snow returns to the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges and lower elevations of Carbon County tonight into Friday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Sierra Madre Range, where a combination of 8-12 inches of snow and very strong winds will combine to create hazardous winter weather conditions for hunters, hikers and snowmobilers. Folks caught in these conditions can easily become disoriented and lost. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Snowy Range, where 6 to 9 inches of snow is forecast. If planning travel to the Snowy and/or Sierra Madre Ranges, plan on hazardous winter weather conditions through tonight Friday afternoon, before the winds and snow ease. Carry a GPS and let someone know where you plan to travel. Better yet, maybe just hold off a day for the weather to clear. Be safe!''