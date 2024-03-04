‘Unsafe Handling of a Firearm’ Sends 18-Year-Old to the Hospital

On Sunday, March 3, police responded to a shooting call outside a Dairy Queen in East Casper.

Officers saw blood outside the builing, according to a Casper Police Department news release.

An 18-year-old male was transported to Banner Wyoming Medical Center.

"At this time the incident appears to be the result of unsafe handling of a firearm" wrote the CPD.



