‘Unsafe Handling of a Firearm’ Sends 18-Year-Old to the Hospital

Alex Schmidt, Getty Images

On Sunday, March 3, police responded to a shooting call outside a Dairy Queen in East Casper.

Officers saw blood outside the builing, according to a Casper Police Department news release.

An 18-year-old male was transported to Banner Wyoming Medical Center.

"At this time the incident appears to be the result of unsafe handling of a firearm" wrote the CPD.


