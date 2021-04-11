University of Wyoming Football Recruit Shot to Death in Dallas

The Dallas Police Department is investigating the early Sunday morning shooting death of a University of Wyoming football recruit, according to a news release from the department.

Officers were called to the Hawthorne Suites, near the Love Field Airport northwest of downtown Dallas, at 1:35 a.m.

When they arrived, they found Tony Evans Jr., a 17-year old Black male, was shot at the location by an unknown suspect.

Evans was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The motive is unknown at this time.

Evans was recruited in February.

At that time, Coach Craig Bohl said the wide receiver from Lancaster, Texas, would offer the team a receiver with "deep-threat ability."

"Tony's a wide receiver that has big-play potential," Bohl said. "You can see him being able to go up and make contested catches, which we think is something that we need to continue to improve with our offensive arsenal."

"He does have good speed and he does have good size. You can see he's able to run down the field vertically and adjust to the ball well," he said.

As of Sunday afternoon, the University of Wyoming had not commented on the incident.

---------------------------

The Dallas Police Department asks for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Kim Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or by email: Kimberly.mayfield@dallascityhall.com.

Please refer to case number 061917-2021.

This story is developing and will be updated.