No injuries reported in Sunday house fire

EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — On Sunday, area firefighters worked to stamp out a structure fire in the Cole Creek Road area north of Evansville.

Firefighters were dispatched at roughly 3:15 p.m. and arrived on scene to find a fire that began in the home’s attic before spreading through much of the rest of the building, Natrona County Fire District public information officer Leighton Burgen told Oil City News.

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

Nobody was injured in the fire, Burgen said.

A Facebook post by Natrona County Emergency Management states that the fire was subdued at approximately 5 p.m. However, Burgen said firefighters remained on scene into the evening to ensure all embers were out and that no flare-ups would occur.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

